THB 7.9M
Monday 30 October 2017, 12:11PM
House for sale (Acacia) @ 88 Land&House Koh Kaew. 185sqm, land 280sqm. Corner location. 4 bdr/3 bth. 7.9M only. Partially furnished. Contact : ar.alex.riva@gmail.com or 0844565279.
A shame to highest Phuket Officials and authorities!
Dedicated life guards risk their own life to rescue tourists and not paid for the whole month of...(Read More)
Do your pick:
1: The cement truck driver was not in control.
2: The cement truck gearbox and breaks were not functioning.
Anyway, what ever your ...(Read More)
....."Later we will interrogate the involvement of the family"...!
YEaaah! Typical thai police work.
The dangerous criminal is walking fre...(Read More)
and they want ban foreigners from owning guns, how many gun related crimes have foreigners committed?...(Read More)
This whole affair can trigger the start of a join venture Basque Land and Catalonia.
Things are not looking good right now....(Read More)
When I read the list of charges ( 1 charge is: attempted murder!) it is unbelievable that this police officer was allowed to pay bail, and now walk ar...(Read More)
Well, did they make it or not.... I'm still skeptical, put my mind to rest. No news on any Thai media ....(Read More)
Once settled, retired and living your life peacefully in the Kingdom, as an expat, I can see being required to notify a change of address. No purpose ...(Read More)
How does increasing buses on the roads ease congestion and what evidence is there that they will be used? ...(Read More)
Build it along the giant electric pylon route- it's perfect and already cleared and government owned- oh but's it to be another race track for...(Read More)