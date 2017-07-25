BANGKOK: Drugs with a combined street value of more than B100 million were seized and a suspected dealer was detained for questioning in a raid carried out at a luxury rental house in Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok late yesterday night (July 24), police said.

Tuesday 25 July 2017, 11:39AM

A joint operation by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Patrol and Special Operation Division (PSOD) – also known as the 191 police – took place at about 11:30pm yesterday (July 24). Photo: Bangkok Post

The joint operation by the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and the Patrol and Special Operation Division (PSOD) – also known as the 191 police – took place at about 11:30pm yesterday at a rental house on Ramkhamhaeng Rd in Min Buri district, said Maj Gen Wutthiphong Phetkamnoed, chief of the NSB’s Division 3, today (July 25).

Seized during the raid were 4.2 million tablets of methamphetamine (ya bah), 40 kilograms of liquid ketamine contained in 5,000 bottles, 26kg of crystal meth (ya ice) and 12 tubes containing heroin, he said.

The suspected drug dealer, Thiraphong Suanyaem, 28, was arrested during the raid. Two cars believed to have been used to deliver drugs to his customers were also seized for inspection, said Maj Gen Wutthiphong.

The cars, a Toyota Fortuner and a Mini Cooper, had apparently been modified, with seats removed in order to create more cargo space, he said.

Prior to last night’s operation, police had been monitoring the location after a tip-off that a rental house in the Perfect Place housing estate was being used for temporary storage of drugs smuggled in from the North, said Maj Gen Wutthiphong.

He said the suspect told police he had been renting the house for nine months, paying a monthly rent of B25,000. He also admitted he had delivered drugs to customers in Bangkok and the surrounding provinces on five previous occasions, and was paid between B200,000 and B250,000 each time, said Maj Gen Wutthiphong.

It was not immediately known if the suspect had been charged, as Maj Gen Wutthiphong said investigators were continuing to interrogate him.

