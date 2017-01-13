Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Cars and Boats
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

3-engine speedboat for sale

THB 1600000

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 01:51PM

3-engines speedboat, Length 13,5 m., width 3,4 m., capacity 45 pax + 3 crew. Front seats. Good condition. Inc. 3-engine Honda. ‎
Contact details
Person : Vladimir
Phone : 0841828685
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Did anyone here red something about a 'Coroner'? At foreign international law university faculties world wide they know exactly what the job ...(Read More)

Immigration chief declares Phuket Airport queues are ‘no more’

A lot of rubbish talk of this immigration official. He is insulting the incoming/out going foreigners in thinking that they believe this nonsense. A...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

Swerve, Curious as to whether you are following the law with regard to work permits, etc., or have all properties in a trusted Thai's name?...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Please come to Layan Soi 7 ( lower spur) and inspect where approximately 1000 workers are living in enormous tin warehouses with no windows while a co...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Kurt...unbelievable. The matter is to be left to the Coroner who will hear the evidence from all parties. An autopsy report is for the Coroner, not fo...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

Thai face shaving consensus-great one,made me laughing but for the rest of Kurts comment:Nonsens!...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Sir Burr, How do you know he wasn't flying from/to Hat Yai? After disappearing from Phuket in northerly direction, where did the plane go after? D...(Read More)

Van operators face end-March GPS deadline

Yes, so after 31 March a warning. Of course, Thailand is a warning land. Not a 'law is the law' country. So, what will be the next law step ...(Read More)

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

All departments ( with many laws involved) reached the thai face shaving consensus of 'unconcluded' so far. Striking is that autopsy findin...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Pity that the slum pilot campaign not includes Phuket island. I know a few Phuket 'migrant' slums were I can sell you tickets for big rat rid...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.