3,000 expected for 10 mile run

ATHLETICS: Around 3,000 fun-runners and athletes are expected to descend upon Thanyapura Phuket on March 19 to participate in the 3rd edition of the Supersports 10 Mile International Run.

Matt Pond

Friday 3 March 2017, 03:17PM

Runners set off from the start line in the inaugural event in 2015. Photo: supersports.co.th
Runners set off from the start line in the inaugural event in 2015. Photo: supersports.co.th

This annual race will take runners through Phuket’s beautiful lush settings and back roads on the island’s northern point, and is inspired by track and field’s earliest days in ancient Greece, when Olympians measured contested races in feet and miles.

This method gave runners a chance to achieve a personal best over another distance.

This challenging race is open to runners of all ages and will feature four running distances and categories:

· The signature 10 mile run includes five age categories starting from age 15

· The 5 mile run is open to participants aged 12 and older

· The 2 mile open run for runners of all ages

· 500 metre fun run for young runners up to 12 years old

The day’s first competitors will kick-off the run at 6am and the award ceremony is set for 7:30am.

Competitors of the 5 and 10 mile races will receive a race kit which includes a T-shirt and BiB number, and a commemorative medal at the end of the ceremony. The top three finishers of the 10 and 5 mile categories will be awarded a trophy. 

The top three overall Thai and international winners of the 10 mile run are rewarded cash prizes.

The total prize pool is valued at B110,000.

Registration fee starts at:

· B450 for the fun run (B400 for teams)

· B450 for 2 mile run (B400 for teams)

· B500 for 5 Mile run (B450 for teams)

· B600 for 10 Mile run (B550 for teams)

Interested persons are encouraged to register online at www.Supersports.co.th or www.thanyapuracom or by contacting events@thanyapura.com for more information.

This year’s sponsors include New Balance, Johnson Health Tech (Thailand), Krungthai Card Public Co. Ltd (KTC), Family Mart, 89.75 Radio Trip, Khao Phuket, Anda Focus and The Phuket News.

 

 
