Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

28 inmates killed in Mexico prison riot

MEXICO: Rioting inmates at a Mexican prison slit their rivals’ throats and beat them to death yesterday (July 6), leaving 28 dead in the latest explosion of violence in the country’s often lawless jails.

crime, death, drugs, military, police, murder, violence,

AFP

Friday 7 July 2017, 09:35AM

Relatives of inmates struggle with riot policemen outside of Las Cruces prison in Acapulco, Guerrero state following a riot between prisoners which left 28 dead and three wounded. Photo: AFP
Relatives of inmates struggle with riot policemen outside of Las Cruces prison in Acapulco, Guerrero state following a riot between prisoners which left 28 dead and three wounded. Photo: AFP

Bodies were found strewn around the maximum-security wing, the kitchen, a prison yard and a conjugal visits area after the pre-dawn riot at the Las Cruces federal prison in Acapulco, said the security spokesman for the state of Guerrero.

“The incident was triggered by an ongoing feud between rival groups within the prison,” the spokesman, Roberto Alvarez, told a press conference.

It was the latest deadly riot in Mexico’s chronically overcrowded prisons, where corruption abounds, inmates often have de facto control, and contraband weapons and drugs are rife.

The Guerrero governor has ordered an investigation of all prison staff, Alvarez said. State police have temporarily taken control of the prison, backed by federal police and the army, which set up a security cordon outside.

Officials initially gave a death toll of five and indicated the riot was limited to the maximum-security wing. But the toll soared as police searched the rest of the prison.

Three more inmates were wounded in the violence, Alvarez said.

Guards said some of the victims had their throats slit, according to an internal state police report. It also said gunshots had been fired in the maximum-security wing, apparently by prisoners.

There was a heavy security presence outside the prison, with soldiers and riot police encircling the compound and two helicopters hovering overhead.

Dozens of anxious relatives had gathered, demanding news on their loved ones. Some shouted at police and tried to force their way through the wall of officers’ shields.

This was Mexico’s deadliest prison violence since 49 inmates were killed in February 2016 in a riot at the Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, in the northeast.

17th Architect and Engineering Exhibition 2017

Mexico’s prisons are frequently hit by riots, killings and jailbreaks. This year has already seen shoot-outs, fires and the escape of 29 inmates in the northern state of Tamaulipas.

That is the same state where seven people were killed, including three police, when officers stormed the Ciudad Victoria prison in June to regain control from prisoners who had been stockpiling guns.

In March, the son of Juan Jose Esparragoza, a founder of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel, escaped from prison in Sinaloa, the northwestern state that is the cartel’s home base.

And the cartel’s kingpin, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has made two spectacular prison escapes, one in 2001 and another in 2015. Recaptured in 2016, he was extradited last January to the United States, where he is being held in solitary confinement.

Experts say organised crime networks often operate from inside Mexican prisons with the complicity of corrupt officials.

After the Monterrey riot last year, authorities found dozens of knives, cocaine and flat-screen TVs inside, highlighting the control drug cartels had over the prison.

Acapulco, a resort town on Mexico’s Pacific coast, has been hit by grisly violence between rival drug cartels in recent years.

It is just one of the hotspots in Mexico’s war on drugs.

The country has seen a wave of bloodshed in the past decade that has left more than 200,000 people dead or missing as drug cartels wage war on each other and Mexican security forces.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

I used to have a lot of respect for the Kajonkiet family of schools here on Phuket. But in recent years they've become less focused on the student...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

Nonsense. There are thousands of unemployed Thai people all over Thailand that can do the same work. . They MUST then bring in these THAI people from ...(Read More)

‘Samui Times’ to be sued after Koh Tao death story

Typical of Thai officials to take action over getting the black eye in the press, rather than taking action to actually ensure tourists are safe on th...(Read More)

Phuket construction magnate flames government for migrant worker crisis

It would seem that these two employers should listened to. Other than holding things up for more tea money, what reason would there be to delay?...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorii..like I said, the details have been provided. In any event I fail to see the need for you to understand the reasons for legislative changes in N...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, and more importantly, no one has AGREED with you. Am I the lazy one, I always prove proof, links etc.. you never do, you only make unsubstanti...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Rorri...read the reply post. If you too lazy to look it up and read it that's not my problem. You also can't understand the geopolitical ra...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound teen allegedly ‘cheated out of B5mn’ by lawyer

Jor12, so ONCE AGAIN, you refuse to back up your comment, this, for you, is a very common pattern, I call you a liar, now prove you are not. Callin...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

That's if they have CCTV in view of the area...Crikey how about they get someone who can actually write correctly in English, must give parents co...(Read More)

Questions raised as boy, 5, cut by glass at Phuket kindergarten

It sounds like a spoiled boy for me, but good that he did not get hurt, so then no harm has happened, is the money someone is`s ? Or free school a so...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.