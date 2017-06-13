For a limited time in August, join us for a culinary delights week with German born Chef Stefan of ECCO Restaurant where diners can experience the Michelin-starred cooking mastery of "Brutally Seductive" and "Dishes of the Gods" cooking. Date: 3-8 August 2017. Seats are limited. Email Food & Beverage at fb-phuket@banyantree.com or call +66 76 372 400 ext. 5463 for more information.
2 Star Michelin Chef at Banyan Tree Phuket
Start From: Thursday 3 August 2017, 06:00PM
to Tuesday 8 August 2017, 10:00PM