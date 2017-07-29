Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
2 bed Apt Rental Surin/Bangtao

Saturday 29 July 2017, 12:05PM

Lg term fully furnished 2 bedroom apt near Surin & Bangtao beaches w communal pool. Free wifi till mid Dec. Call Harry on 0812731740
Contact details
Person : Harry Usher
Address : 32 Srisoonthorn Road, Cherng Talay, Phuket
Phone : 0812731740
