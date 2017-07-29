Recent Comments

B300K of counterfeit goods seized from Phuket OTOP market Only 2 shops raided...??? Hmmm, sounds a bit more like 2 shops that refused to submit their brown envelopes were raided, thus teaching the hundreds o...(Read More)

Suspected illegal tour guide caught feeding fish off Phuket Glad to read that Mr.Freeman cares so much and the Korean guy got caught,but saying that thais never feed fish is nonsense....(Read More)

Phuket police investigate neighbourhood creep Christy...seems like you are close to him. Contact the offender and let him know that you can take action on his behalf as you suggest....(Read More)

Phuket ‘Pineapple Eyes’ project targets garbage, wastewater Phuket Pineapple Eyes Watch Out for Rubbish and Wastewater project? You've got to be kidding. What genius thought this one up? The existing sewage...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces The army should post a few men at each of the areas tuk-tuk drivers claim as their areas. When a tuk-tuk parks there, the soldiers should tell them t...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces Capt. Jack is absolut right only the army has a SLIM chance?Some 20 year ago we sat at a famous restaurant in Karon and looking at all chaotic Tuk Tu...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces Terrible news but sadly not unexpected. It seems clear the PPTC is full of corrupt cronies who are puppets of of the taxi mafia (notably including ...(Read More)

Rolled over: Phuket officials dally over push for Patong taxi, tuk-tuk parking spaces Which is exactly what everyone said in the comments on the previous story. How pathetic that the taxi drivers are more powerful than the army. ...(Read More)