POOL: Patong Pool League (PPL) leaders 1Bar last Thursday (Feb 2) proved once again that even without Goh they are still the team to beat after walking away with a 9-2 home win against their closest rivals Ting Tong Bar.

Thursday 9 February 2017, 09:30AM

Photo caption: Gervais from Queen of Hearts Bar.

The big win means 1Bar have now extended their lead over Ting Tong Bar to some 13 points. With the form they are in, 1Bar are pretty much untouchable when it comes to another team claiming the PPL title this season.

But Genius Bar kicked up a stink in last week’s action in their home game against Wet Dreams. For undisclosed reasons Wet Dreams were unable to field a full team and had a bar regular jump in to help them out.

This, being against PPL rules, upset Genius Bar and meant Wet Dreams had to forfeit a point. However, despite losing the point Wet Dreams still walked away with a comfortable 3-7 win.

Elsewhere, Queen of Hearts and Martin Swiss Guesthouse both walked away with big wins in their respective games beating Dirty Nellies 9-2 and Green Mango 3-8 respectively.

In last Thursday’s other games, Happy End Bar lost 5-6 at home to Champs Bar, Cool Hand Lukes beat San Sabai Sports Bar 06-05, while Caddyshack (Kathu) had a comfortable 7-4 win at home to Simon and Oils.

League Table

1Bar - 67

Ting Tong - 54

Cool Hand Lukes - 52

Queen of Hearts - 48

Wet Dreams- 47

Genius - 47

Dirty Nellies - 46

Caddyshack - 45

Martin Swiss - 44

San Sabai - 36

Champs Bar - 34

Happy End Bar - 32

Green Mango - 32

Simon & Oils - 31