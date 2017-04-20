Simon and Oils loss meant that they are now well and truly stuck at the bottom of the table some 10 points adrift of their closest rivals Green Mango.
But the highlight of last week’s action came in the game between Cool Hand Lukes and Genius Bar.
Khun Arm from Cool Hand Lukes got the black straight in from the break and no other balls went down. Nice one Khun Arm!
Cool Hand Lukes went on to win the game 8-3 securing their place at 2nd in the league table now on 121 points.
There was little other movement in the table following last week’s games except for Wet Dreams going joint 6th in the table with Caddyshack after they beat Champs Bar 3-8 away from home while Caddyshack only managed a marginal 5-6 away win to Happy End Bar.
Elsewhere, San Sabai Sports B suffered a 4-7 loss at home to the hands of Martin Swiss Guesthouse, Dirty Nellies managed to grab a narrow 6- 5 home win over Ting Tong Bar, and Queen of Hearts beat Green Mango 7-4 on their home turf.
League Table
1Bar - 137
Cool Hand Lukes - 121
Ting Tong - 118
Queen of Hearts - 114
Dirty Nellies - 109
Wet Dreams - 108
Caddyshack - 108
Genius - 100
Martin Swiss - 94
San Sabai - 87
Champs Bar - 86
Happy End - 79
Green Mango - 67
Simon & Oils – 57
Be the first to comment.