POOL: 1Bar have extended their lead in the Patong Pool League to 16 points following a 10-1 thrashing of Simon and Oils in last Thursday’s (Apr 13) action, week 18 of league action.

Thursday 20 April 2017, 10:06AM

Khun Arm from Cool Hand Lukes cues up for a shot.

Simon and Oils loss meant that they are now well and truly stuck at the bottom of the table some 10 points adrift of their closest rivals Green Mango.

But the highlight of last week’s action came in the game between Cool Hand Lukes and Genius Bar.

Khun Arm from Cool Hand Lukes got the black straight in from the break and no other balls went down. Nice one Khun Arm!

Cool Hand Lukes went on to win the game 8-3 securing their place at 2nd in the league table now on 121 points.

There was little other movement in the table following last week’s games except for Wet Dreams going joint 6th in the table with Caddyshack after they beat Champs Bar 3-8 away from home while Caddyshack only managed a marginal 5-6 away win to Happy End Bar.

Elsewhere, San Sabai Sports B suffered a 4-7 loss at home to the hands of Martin Swiss Guesthouse, Dirty Nellies managed to grab a narrow 6- 5 home win over Ting Tong Bar, and Queen of Hearts beat Green Mango 7-4 on their home turf.

League Table

1Bar - 137

Cool Hand Lukes - 121

Ting Tong - 118

Queen of Hearts - 114

Dirty Nellies - 109

Wet Dreams - 108

Caddyshack - 108

Genius - 100

Martin Swiss - 94

San Sabai - 87

Champs Bar - 86

Happy End - 79

Green Mango - 67

Simon & Oils – 57