Click to download Tribute to His Majesty PDF

Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

1Bar still top PPL table

POOL: 1Bar secured a big 9-2 win over Simon and Oils in last Thursday’s (Jan 12) round of the Patong Pool League leaving them 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

patong,

Matt Pond

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 11:56AM

Thai from Dirty Nellies always brings a bit of glamour to the league.
Thai from Dirty Nellies always brings a bit of glamour to the league.

Ting Tong Bar also had a good win at home over Dirty Nellies with the final score being 8-3.

It was Ian from Ting Tong Bar who had to make the walk of shame in the game after completely missing the black ball sat right over the pocket. His miss gave Thai and Bruce an easy point for Dirty Nellies. Ian was not a happy man to say the least. The win moved Ting Tong Bar up three places to joint 2nd in the league table, while Dirty Nellies dropped three places to 6th.

Meanwhile, Bryan from Cool Hand Lukes was unlucky in his singles game against Genius Bar. He hit a perfect break and potted the 8 ball. However, a small ball was also pocketed meaning he lost the game.

Genius ended up walking away with a narrow 6-5 win.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss won 7-4 at home to San Sabai Sports Bar, Wet Dreams beat Champs Bar 6-5, Caddyshack (Kathu) beat Happy End Bar 6-5, while Green Mango lost at home to Queen of Hearts 5-6.

League Table

1Bar - 45

Cool Hand Lukes - 32

Ting Tong – 32

Queen of Hearts 30

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2017

Genius Bar - 30

Wet Dreams - 29

Dirty Nellies - 27

Martin Swiss 27

San Sabai – 26

Caddyshack - 25

Champs Bar - 24

Simon & Oils - 20

Happy End Bar - 20

Green Mango - 18  

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tawatchai to get burial as autopsy hearing awaits

All departments ( with many laws involved) reached the thai face shaving consensus of 'unconcluded' so far. Striking is that autopsy findin...(Read More)

Department eyes lift to migrants’ living areas

Pity that the slum pilot campaign not includes Phuket island. I know a few Phuket 'migrant' slums were I can sell you tickets for big rat rid...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

He wasn't flying to Hat Yai. The plane came from the north, did two circuits of Chalong and Rawai and then disappeared into the north. It happene...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Swerv: Ok, let me follow your thinking. ( is easy) If the risky very low scary twice flight of fighter planes over our Phuket residential area was au...(Read More)

Gripen jet crashes during air show, pilot killed

Kurt: How long do you think it would take that jet to fly from Hat Yai to Phuket? Minutes man. Even the air force have to submit a flight plan which ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

BenPendejo: No, not a property tycoon, i have 5 properties, one i live in 4 i rent out long term. In defense of the property market any purchase is a ...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

swerve: Well there's a surprise - not. One of our resident defenders of all things Thai is in real estate. Any non-Thai who buys property here ...(Read More)

Phuket International Boat Show still breaking records

What make I just feel that the spectators, enjoying fine wine and curated canapés during a cocktail party, just enjoy a boat show time, but not buyin...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.