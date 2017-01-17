POOL: 1Bar secured a big 9-2 win over Simon and Oils in last Thursday’s (Jan 12) round of the Patong Pool League leaving them 13 points clear at the top of the league table.

Tuesday 17 January 2017, 11:56AM

Thai from Dirty Nellies always brings a bit of glamour to the league.

Ting Tong Bar also had a good win at home over Dirty Nellies with the final score being 8-3.

It was Ian from Ting Tong Bar who had to make the walk of shame in the game after completely missing the black ball sat right over the pocket. His miss gave Thai and Bruce an easy point for Dirty Nellies. Ian was not a happy man to say the least. The win moved Ting Tong Bar up three places to joint 2nd in the league table, while Dirty Nellies dropped three places to 6th.

Meanwhile, Bryan from Cool Hand Lukes was unlucky in his singles game against Genius Bar. He hit a perfect break and potted the 8 ball. However, a small ball was also pocketed meaning he lost the game.

Genius ended up walking away with a narrow 6-5 win.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss won 7-4 at home to San Sabai Sports Bar, Wet Dreams beat Champs Bar 6-5, Caddyshack (Kathu) beat Happy End Bar 6-5, while Green Mango lost at home to Queen of Hearts 5-6.

League Table

1Bar - 45

Cool Hand Lukes - 32

Ting Tong – 32

Queen of Hearts 30

Genius Bar - 30

Wet Dreams - 29

Dirty Nellies - 27

Martin Swiss 27

San Sabai – 26

Caddyshack - 25

Champs Bar - 24

Simon & Oils - 20

Happy End Bar - 20

Green Mango - 18