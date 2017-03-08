POOL: Patong Pool League leaders 1Bar (92) extended their lead in the table to 12 points last Thursday (Mar 2) following a 4-7 win away from home at Wet Dreams Sports Bar (70), and 2nd placed Ting Tong Bar (80) going down 6-5 away to lowly placed Green Mango (48).

It’s people like Fern from Queen of Hearts that make the Patong Pool League so popular. Photo: Scott Griffin

Dirty Nellies were the only team to pick up a big win in last Thursday’s round, leading up to the halfway mark this week, beating San Sabai Sports Bar (59) 8-3 at home. However, the win was not enough to move Dirty Nellies up the table and they still remain at 4th place on 75 points.

In last week’s other games, Genius Bar had a good 4-7 win at home to Queen of Hearts, Caddyshack beat Cool Hand Lukes 6-5 at home, and Simon and Oils lost 4-7 at home to Happy End Bar which meant that Simon and Oils dropped to bottom position in the table now on 43 points, while Happy End Bar moved up one place to 11th on 52 points.

League Table

1Bar 92

Ting Tong 80

Cool Hand Lukes 79

Dirty Nellies 75

Queen of Hearts 72

Wet Dreams 70

Genius 66

Martin Swiss 63

Caddyshack 63

Champs Bar 61

San Sabai 59

Happy End 52

Green Mango 48

Simon & Oils 43