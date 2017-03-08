Live Phuket The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

1Bar go 12 points clear in PPL

POOL: Patong Pool League leaders 1Bar (92) extended their lead in the table to 12 points last Thursday (Mar 2) following a 4-7 win away from home at Wet Dreams Sports Bar (70), and 2nd placed Ting Tong Bar (80) going down 6-5 away to lowly placed Green Mango (48).

patong,

Matt Pond

Wednesday 8 March 2017, 05:48PM

It’s people like Fern from Queen of Hearts that make the Patong Pool League so popular. Photo: Scott Griffin
It’s people like Fern from Queen of Hearts that make the Patong Pool League so popular. Photo: Scott Griffin

Dirty Nellies were the only team to pick up a big win in last Thursday’s round, leading up to the halfway mark this week, beating San Sabai Sports Bar (59) 8-3 at home. However, the win was not enough to move Dirty Nellies up the table and they still remain at 4th place on 75 points.

In last week’s other games, Genius Bar had a good 4-7 win at home to Queen of Hearts, Caddyshack beat Cool Hand Lukes 6-5 at home, and Simon and Oils lost 4-7 at home to Happy End Bar which meant that Simon and Oils dropped to bottom position in the table now on 43 points, while Happy End Bar moved up one place to 11th on 52 points.

League Table

1Bar 92

Ting Tong 80

Cool Hand Lukes 79

Dirty Nellies 75

Queen of Hearts 72

Wet Dreams 70

C and C Marine

Genius 66

Martin Swiss 63

Caddyshack 63

Champs Bar 61

San Sabai 59

Happy End 52

Green Mango 48

Simon & Oils 43

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
CAPTCHA
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Hehe yeah right 2 rows today they have 5 rows & military just passing ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration frees Russian ‘fish-feeding’ criminal, no blacklist required

Rorii,weird and respectless your comment.{ol cha cha}.Sadly the PN supports this in publishing it....(Read More)

Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges

They really do love murder, torture, corruption and mafia in Thailand. These words come up every day and pretty much sums up Thai media....(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

@ Nasa, Of course, 10% means nothing here. 'Feeding families' culture goes with a minimum of 30%. And than continuing crabbing for more %%, ...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt,was it ever confirmed that a tour guide sold her the bread?...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Kurt...again you demonstrate your complete ignorance. Fish species are highly varied and have evolved and adapted over millions of years to some manag...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Jor 12, I'm positive no one would complain about authorities enforcing environmental protection laws but they must do it with rationale & comm...(Read More)

Phuket court fines Russian tourist B1k for feeding fish, woman faces immigration next

Swerv, more Swrvness, there is no mention of any copies of posters, vest you go reread the above "content". Jor12, I did che k previous a...(Read More)

Phuket approved new wastewater treatment plant for Patong

@ The pilot. Yes! Yes! I also already several times suggested to make fertilizer of 'rubbish' at the incinerators complex. With feces they ca...(Read More)

Phuket tourists can bring sun loungers, umbrellas to beaches, say officials

Obviously beach-goers on our public beaches should be able to bring their own umbrellas and put them where-ever they want. Obviously. The problem c...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.