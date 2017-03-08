Dirty Nellies were the only team to pick up a big win in last Thursday’s round, leading up to the halfway mark this week, beating San Sabai Sports Bar (59) 8-3 at home. However, the win was not enough to move Dirty Nellies up the table and they still remain at 4th place on 75 points.
In last week’s other games, Genius Bar had a good 4-7 win at home to Queen of Hearts, Caddyshack beat Cool Hand Lukes 6-5 at home, and Simon and Oils lost 4-7 at home to Happy End Bar which meant that Simon and Oils dropped to bottom position in the table now on 43 points, while Happy End Bar moved up one place to 11th on 52 points.
League Table
1Bar 92
Ting Tong 80
Cool Hand Lukes 79
Dirty Nellies 75
Queen of Hearts 72
Wet Dreams 70
Genius 66
Martin Swiss 63
Caddyshack 63
Champs Bar 61
San Sabai 59
Happy End 52
Green Mango 48
Simon & Oils 43
