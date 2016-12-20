PHUKET: Work is currently ongoing on building a 180-metre-long retaining wall on the road leading up to the Khao Rang Viewpoint following landslides caused by heavy rain. Work on the project started in October and is expected to be complete by February next year.

Tuesday 20 December 2016, 01:06PM

Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana confirmed to The Phuket News today (Dec 20) that the construction area starts at the Phuket View Restaurant on Khaw Sim Bee Rd and continues to the T-junction entering the viewpoint.

She also confirmed that heavy vehicles are prohibited from using the road while construction is taking place.

Mayor Somjai said, “The reason why construction is going at the entry road to Rang Hill Viewpoint is because heavy rains throughout the year has caused landslides in the area.

“We had the same problem four or five years ago but this year it got worse so we had to start construction on the retaining wall to stop any further landslides.

“The viewpoint is becoming more popular with tourists and we have to ensure that the road is safe for people visiting the area,” she said.

“When the wall is complete it will be 2 metres high and 184m long. Construction started on Oct 22 and is due to be complete on Feb 17, 2017,” she added.

Mayor Somjai declined to say what budget was allocated for the project.