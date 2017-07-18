Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
18 dead, 18 missing in China flooding: media

CHINA: Flooding in China’s northeast has left 18 dead and 18 missing, state media said yesterday (July 17), after the latest deadly deluge to hit the country this summer.

AFP

Tuesday 18 July 2017, 09:15AM

Residents look towards submerged cars in a flooded street in Yongji, a county under the administration of the city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin province on July 14, 2017. Photo: STR/AFP
Residents look towards submerged cars in a flooded street in Yongji, a county under the administration of the city of Jilin in northeast China's Jilin province on July 14, 2017. Photo: STR/AFP

The central and eastern parts of Jilin province were hit by driving rain Thursday (July 13) and Friday (July 14), according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

More than 110,000 were forced to flee the city of Jilin due to the heavy rain, it said, adding that the government had sent over 32,000 rescue workers to the area.

China has been hit by a series of fatal floods this summer, leaving dozens dead and displacing huge numbers of people.

Last week authorities said that at least 63 were killed by landslides and floods in central China, which forced 1.6 million to flee.

Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi earlier this month said two dozen people had been killed or gone missing due to flooding, which also damaged thousands of houses.

 

 
