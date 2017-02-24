FOOTBALL: Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha last week unveiled the second batch of Thai youths to undergo training at English Premier League defending champions Leicester City’s facility, starting next month.

Friday 24 February 2017, 11:54AM

Leicester City vice-president Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha (centre) with selected Thai youth who will be training at the Foxes’ academy. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The Vice President of Leicester City told a press conference last Friday (Feb 17) that a total of 16 talented young players have been selected under the Fox Hunt campaign sponsored by King Power.

The players, all aged under 16 years old, will train at the Foxes’ Football Academy for two and a half years and will continue their secondary school education at Ratcliffe College in Leicester.

Aiyawatt added, “King Power, which sponsors the Leicester City team, is trying to help develop football in Thailand. The club has ideal facilities and its academy is among the 10 best in England.

“The stint should provide the base for these juniors to become professional footballers. In 2014, we sent the first batch for training at the academy. They have all improved and will return to Thailand in July.”

Aiyawatt said the drop in form being experienced by Foxes was expected.

“I said earlier that we will struggle in the Premier League this season. But, we have reached the last 16 stage of the Uefa Champions League in our first year, which is better than many other big teams.”

