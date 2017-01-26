16 injured as bus overturns on Phuket’s Kata hill
PHUKET: A bus carrying 16 Indian tourists has overturned on Kata hill this morning injuring all those on board.
The bus was carrying 16 Indian tourists. Photo: Khanchit Klingklip
The latest report states that none of those on board have sustained any serious injuries, however, they have been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital as a precautionary measure.
More details to follow.
