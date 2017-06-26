Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

139 dead, more than 100 injured in Pakistan oil tanker fire

PAKISTAN: An overturned oil tanker exploded in a huge fireball in Pakistan yesterday (June 25), killing at least 139 people and injuring scores as crowds scavenging for fuel ignored warnings to stay clear, officials and witnesses said.

accidents, death, disasters, transport,

AFP

Monday 26 June 2017, 09:11AM

Gutted: Pakistani soldiers stand guard beside burnt out vehicles at the scene where an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 670km from Islamabad. Photo: SS Mirza/AFP
Gutted: Pakistani soldiers stand guard beside burnt out vehicles at the scene where an oil tanker caught fire following an accident on a highway near the town of Ahmedpur East, some 670km from Islamabad. Photo: SS Mirza/AFP

The horrific early morning tragedy came hours before Pakistan was due to begin Eid al-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The tanker carrying 40,000 litres of fuel overturned on a main highway while travelling from Karachi to Lahore, near the town of Ahmedpur East in Punjab province.

Details were sketchy but some witnesses suggested the tanker had suffered a burst tyre, said regional police chief Raja Riffat.

“When it turned over the residents of the nearby village of Ramzanpur Joya rushed to the site with buckets and other containers, and a large number of people on motorcycles also came and started collecting the spilling fuel,” Riffat said

“After about 10 minutes the tanker exploded in a huge fireball and enveloped the people collecting petrol. It was not clear how the fire started.”

Residents could be seen walking past blackened and twisted bodies piled by the roadside. Earlier, television footage showed shooting flames and a thick plume of smoke as firefighters battled to extinguish the blaze.

The charred wreckage of dozens of motorcycles and cars was scattered on the highway, along with kitchen utensils, pots, water coolers, jerrycans and buckets which victims had brought to collect the petrol.

Dozens of villagers and relatives of victims looked on from nearby farmland, many of them weeping.

“What kind of ill-fated day is today?” one woman asked tearfully. Villagers tsaid that many of the victims had been related to each other.

Hafiz Sohail said his uncle and cousin were among the victims. “Everyone in the family and the village is deeply shocked. Nobody is able to explain what just happened,” Sohail said.

“It was all fire everywhere I saw. For quite some time I was unable to understand what was going on.”

Mohammad Shabbir, another villager, said the driver was shouting for people to stay away because the petrol could explode at any time, but no one listened. “What is the use of this petrol, what will you do it with now?” he asked, pointing at a bucket in his other hand.

Pakistan Motorway Police spokesman Imran Shah said that residents also ignored police warnings to stay away.

BIS

“The death toll has risen to 139 and most of the injured are in critical condition,” Punjab provincial health minister Salman Rafiq said, adding that more than 100 were injured.

He said 25 of them have been moved on a C-130 aircraft to Lahore, 10 to Faisalabad and 54 to Multan, with the others still in Bahawalpur Victoria hospital.

Rafiq said he feared the death toll may rise.

“Many bodies could not be identified as they have been charred very badly,” Riffat said, as provincial officials said DNA tests were being used.

Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah told media the tanker driver had survived the crash and been taken into custody.

Army helicopters helped evacuate the wounded.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed his grief and directed provincial officials to provide “full medical assistance”.

China also sent its condolences, its Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Islamabad where he was holding talks with Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain.

Pakistan has an appalling record of fatal traffic accidents due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

At least 62 people including women and children were killed in southern Pakistan in 2015 when their bus collided with an oil tanker.

The country has also long struggled to alleviate a chronic energy crisis, with regular blackouts crippling industry and exacerbating anger against the government.

Many Pakistanis were already unnerved by a series of deadly militant attacks across the country Friday (June 23), with officials yesterday increasing the death toll from the assaults in three cities to a total of 69.

Social media users yesterday posted messages of grief and solidarity with the victims of the oil tanker crash as well as Friday’s attacks, as many prayed for a safe Eid.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Kurt: Was the car driver having a heart attack? What evidence do you have that this was the case? Pure speculation as usual....(Read More)

New parking restrictions on Phuket Town’s Thalang Rd

Agreed, but transportation to/from is a nightmare and where would the parking lot be?? All good and well to close old town streets to vehicles but wou...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

A car crashed with high speed into the poor lady on a footpath. What is this? Was the car driver having a heart attack?...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

Street cleaner from Burma v Thai driver. Police investigating how much fine? slap on wrist + medical expenses? In UK 3/5 years licence lost + 50000 ba...(Read More)

Blazing Saddles: Racha islands offer great bike trails and wildlife spotting

Racha Noi/Racha Yai and Raya Noi/Raya Yai.And this is confusing?Wondering why this writer still lives in Phuket,if he needs to mention in every articl...(Read More)

New parking restrictions on Phuket Town’s Thalang Rd

Phuket could make a big step ahead and declare the Thalang Rd an other roads in the old Town strictly as Pedestrian Zone. This would give a big boost ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chalong Underpass flamed for slow construction

Like many people wrighting before. Build a bridge over the roundabout 70% cheaper and finish for 6 mount ago. And what comes to happen with the tunnel...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chalong Underpass flamed for slow construction

I want to be the first <I TOLD YOU SO>.Bravo !I hope it will take 10 Years and will kost some 100 Million or more and all the Locals who voted f...(Read More)

Phuket police raid massage parlors, find 5 illegal workers, no evidence of prostitution

100 police raid 16 massage shops and find five illegal migrant workers out of how many? And, no sign of sex or drugs. What was the real purpose of...(Read More)

Street sweeper run over by car, left seriously injured

In the hands of most Thais, an automobile is either (or both) a toy and/or a weapon. How utterly incompetent this person is...to hit a person on the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.