Preparations are now well underway for the 2017 Phuket International Rugby 10s, which will once again be held at the Thanyapura Sports Club in Thalang.

Matt Pond

Sunday 8 January 2017, 04:00PM

The island’s very own Phuket Vagabonds will be hoping to regain the trophy they won in 2015. Photo: Ardmawr Photography
The island’s very own Phuket Vagabonds will be hoping to regain the trophy they won in 2015. Photo: Ardmawr Photography

Now in its 19th year, the 2017 event, to be held from May 26-28, will comprise of 16 teams in the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Vets Tournament and 24 teams in the Open Tournament, and with debutante teams from Australia and New Zealand, along with previous winners Moorabbin Rams from Australia and the island’s very our own Phuket Vagabonds, it promises to be one of the most fiercely contested tournaments in the history of the event.

Last year’s champions the Royal Malaysian Police have yet to confirm their return to defend the trophy, but previous winners The Roosters from South Africa will once again return to grace the hallowed turf and compete for the cup honours.

The debutante teams competing in the 2017 Phuket International Rugby 10s include Lord Howe Island Woodhens from Australia, Changzhou Raptors RFC from China, The Madcatz from Kuching along with the Abu Dhabi Harlequins, who this year will have a tilt at the open tournament after many successful years in the Coffin Dodgers Vets Tournament.

The Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Tournament will also feature debutantes The Tasman Wanderers and Queensland XXXX Goldies both from Australia and the VRQ-Ballymore Bar Flys, who have the distinction of being the first mainland New Zealand team to compete at the Phuket 10s. It’s only taken 19 years!

Lucky 13 Bar and Grill

The draw the tournament will be made closer to the kick-off date and will again be run by www.macoocoo. com, so teams will be able to get live updates during the tournament with all the groups, knock-outs etc. updated in real-time.

As is customary, the 19th Phuket International Rugby 10s will continue its long relationship with the Asia Centre Foundation, who, as most of you know, have done a tremendous job over the years taking care of and educating underprivileged and orphaned children, and the event will again aim to raise funds for the scholarship fund which contributes to keeping over one hundred children in school and giving them an education and hope for the future.

The Asia Centre Foundation will again have a tent at the ground and will have information on all the kids involved in the scholarship program so teams can catch up on their sponsored kids and new teams can find out about sponsoring new ones. Entry for supporters of the 2017 Phuket International Rugby 10s will be free so get on down and support your rugby team.

A wide variety of food and beverages will be available at the ground for all to enjoy.

 

 
