10 Phuket Red Cross Fair lucky draw winners claim prizes

PHUKET: So far only 10 people have come forward to claim their prizes for the lucky draw of the annual Red Cross Fair which came to a close at Saphan Hin Park last night. The lucky draw numbers were revealed at the fair on Saturday (Jan 7) and yesterday (Jan 8).

Yutthawat Lekmak

Monday 9 January 2017, 04:34PM

Officials stand behind one of the top-prize winning numbers. Photo: PR dept
The 10 claimants to have received their prizes so far have all been for the 30 4th level prizes of a quarter of 1 baht weight of gold.

Winners of the top prizes, a Toyota Vios and Hilux Revo pickup truck, three 2nd level prizes of motorbikes, five 3rd level prizes of one baht weight in gold, and the remaining 20 quarter of 1 baht weight of gold 4th level prizes now have until February 28 to claim their prizes.

Ms Pornthip Ratchak, Chief of the Phuket Regional Blood Centre (PRBC), confirmed to The Phuket News today (Jan 9) that all numbers for this year’s Red Cross Fair lucky draw had been chosen and that the top prize winning numbers are 39076 and 51558.

The three 2nd level prize winning numbers are 21979, 50857 and 69838.

The five 3rd level prize winning numbers are 61377, 28453, 42667, 33547 and 63094.

The 30 4th level prize winning numbers are 24255, 38244, 68754, 63748, 62390, 17412, 20024, 67322, 23492, 23416, 68806, 17736, 39272, 60702, 21539, 47448, 59180, 36831, 42864, 36896, 33015, 30157, 24039, 55916, 53189, 69792, 50021, 25696, 11081 and 46631.

Ms Pornthip added that all those who purchased tickets can check the winning numbers directly at the Red Cross Office in Phuket Provincial Hall, all district offices in Phuket or via www.phuket.go.th.

“People who have winning tickets now have until February 28 to claim their prizes. If after that date prizes have not been claimed they will be donated to the Phuket Red Cross,” Ms Pornthip added. 

 

 
