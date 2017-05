Recent Comments

Toilet mishap leaves Phuket student hospitalised Christy...because it's a normal floor covering used everywhere in the world - since Roman times. What do you want? Carpet? Just let them know....(Read More)

DSI: 42 luxury cars stolen in Europe shipped to Bangkok Kurt... If you read the article it says.."they were reported as being stolen after the first instalments were paid to claim insurance compensatio...(Read More)

Phuket top-brass police transferred, face corruption probe Pardon me, but I just don't understand why corrupt and criminal police are just shifted to some other less popular post. It's like taking the...(Read More)

Areas in Phuket Town to have water shut off tomorrow Pauly44...you listen to what is being said, "how do you know it was not announced? Because no word of it in PN?" Pure guessing on the part o...(Read More)

Toilet mishap leaves Phuket student hospitalised What is the purpose of the Thai propensity for slick floor tiling that is like ice when wet? Easier to clean or it "looks" better ? I sl...(Read More)

Phuket top-brass police transferred, face corruption probe the usual penalty just move them to a quiet town away from a popular place like phuket...(Read More)

Toilet mishap leaves Phuket student hospitalised Kurt...LOL. Good lord, signs? how about a sign to be careful on tiles when walking? or watch door...it is closed. ...(Read More)